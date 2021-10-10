CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Weatherford calendar: Events coming up

Weatherford Voice
Weatherford Voice
 6 days ago

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Weatherford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weatherford:

Relay for Life Kickoff Meeting

Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 100 E Campus Dr, Weatherford, OK

A meeting will be held Oct.21 @ 6:30 p.m., SWOSU Wellness Center to kick off planning for the 2022 Relay For Life of Beckham & Custer Counties...

Watch Party

Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 900 N 7th St, Weatherford, OK

Dr. Lovell hosting a watching party for Weatherford vs. Clinton game

Comedian Colin Jost

Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 900 N 7th St, Weatherford, OK

Comedian Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live fame is coming to SWOSU in Weatherford on Wednesday, October 27, at 8 p.m. as part of the university’s Panorama Series and Homecoming Week activities...

Weatherford Farmers Market

Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Weatherford, OK

Season:Spring and Summer Market Hours: May 1- October 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PMTuesdays, 4:30PM - 6PMLocation:Old Fire Station,118 North Kansas Street

RRD God of the Mountain Performance

Hydro, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Hydro, OK

Come hear Kallie, Kaycie, and Kambrie perform a vibrant collection of beloved hymns and spirituals inspired by the life of Moses and that proclaim the name of God as it is revealed to mankind...

With Weatherford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

