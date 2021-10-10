Weatherford calendar: Events coming up

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Weatherford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weatherford:

Relay for Life Kickoff Meeting Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 100 E Campus Dr, Weatherford, OK

A meeting will be held Oct.21 @ 6:30 p.m., SWOSU Wellness Center to kick off planning for the 2022 Relay For Life of Beckham & Custer Counties...

Watch Party Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 900 N 7th St, Weatherford, OK

Dr. Lovell hosting a watching party for Weatherford vs. Clinton game

Comedian Colin Jost Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 900 N 7th St, Weatherford, OK

Comedian Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live fame is coming to SWOSU in Weatherford on Wednesday, October 27, at 8 p.m. as part of the university’s Panorama Series and Homecoming Week activities...

Weatherford Farmers Market Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Weatherford, OK

Season:Spring and Summer Market Hours: May 1- October 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PMTuesdays, 4:30PM - 6PMLocation:Old Fire Station,118 North Kansas Street

RRD God of the Mountain Performance Hydro, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Hydro, OK

Come hear Kallie, Kaycie, and Kambrie perform a vibrant collection of beloved hymns and spirituals inspired by the life of Moses and that proclaim the name of God as it is revealed to mankind...