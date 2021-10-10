Parsons events calendar

(PARSONS, KS) Live events are lining up on the Parsons calendar.

These events are coming up in the Parsons area:

Hay Days Cherryvale, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 6064 CR 4900, Cherryvale, KS

Have a hay day at the pumpkin patch! Learn about hay and it’s importance on the farm. Check out real equipment used to cut, bale, and move hay. Be sure to take a picture next to the giant tractor...

Fall Forestry Field Day 2021 Erie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

The 26th Annual Fall Forestry Field Day will be at will be held October 13th at River Farms near Erie, KS. About this event This year’s Fall Forestry Field Day will be held October 13th at River...

TUFLINE SB300T For Sale In Missouri Altamont, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1551 14000 Rd, Altamont, KS

Browse our inventory of new and used TUFLINE SB300T For Sale In Missouri at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

Parsons Foursquare Church Couples Retreat Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Thrive “A Space for Couples to Grow” John 10:10 More details to come

Introduction to Constitutional Carry Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2307 North Blvd, Parsons, KS

A must for responsibly armed citizens who want to exercise their right to carry a firearm for self defense but don't want to attend an 8 hr class or do not wish to apply for a permit