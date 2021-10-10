CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parsons, KS

Parsons events calendar

Parsons Voice
Parsons Voice
 6 days ago

(PARSONS, KS) Live events are lining up on the Parsons calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Parsons area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fze7F_0cMzB7Mt00

Hay Days

Cherryvale, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 6064 CR 4900, Cherryvale, KS

Have a hay day at the pumpkin patch! Learn about hay and it’s importance on the farm. Check out real equipment used to cut, bale, and move hay. Be sure to take a picture next to the giant tractor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfDPv_0cMzB7Mt00

Fall Forestry Field Day 2021

Erie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

The 26th Annual Fall Forestry Field Day will be at will be held October 13th at River Farms near Erie, KS. About this event This year’s Fall Forestry Field Day will be held October 13th at River...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2goA7m_0cMzB7Mt00

TUFLINE SB300T For Sale In Missouri

Altamont, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1551 14000 Rd, Altamont, KS

Browse our inventory of new and used TUFLINE SB300T For Sale In Missouri at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSMZc_0cMzB7Mt00

Parsons Foursquare Church Couples Retreat

Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Thrive “A Space for Couples to Grow” John 10:10 More details to come

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ntti_0cMzB7Mt00

Introduction to Constitutional Carry

Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2307 North Blvd, Parsons, KS

A must for responsibly armed citizens who want to exercise their right to carry a firearm for self defense but don't want to attend an 8 hr class or do not wish to apply for a permit

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Erie, KS
City
Altamont, KS
City
Parsons, KS
State
Missouri State
Parsons, KS
Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#Exercise#Hay Day#Sun Oct 10#Tractorhouse Com
Parsons Voice

Parsons Voice

Parsons, KS
79
Followers
278
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parsons Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy