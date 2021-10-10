What’s up Keokuk: Local events calendar

(KEOKUK, IA) Live events are coming to Keokuk.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keokuk:

Principles of Marriage Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Address: 1578 Hilton Rd, Keokuk, IA

Marriage does not always go as planned after the wedding. Join Derek and Amanda as we look at marriage, the Bible and ourselves to make our lives better together. From intimacy to love languages...

Trivia at The Montrose Sandbar Montrose, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 19 Main St, Montrose, IA

Montrose Iowa!! It's TRIVIA TIME at The Sandbar! Come join us for a great time!

BLOODFEST Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 714 Main St, Keokuk, IA

GOOD DEVILS ORIGINAL VIOLENCE ST. OCTOBER COMPLETE DISASTER STARRRING MIKE VALLELY WITH A WHOLE SET OF BLACK FLAG!!

Crafternoon Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 210 N 5th St, Keokuk, IA

Join us for after school crafts at the library! Ages 5 and up October 5th: Beaded Bracelets October 19th: Fall Wreaths

Ghost Tour Nauvoo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Cambre Ln, Nauvoo, IL

Our annual ghost tours! This 2 hour tour is designed for those who want to try a paranormal investigation. The first hour is a history of the farm and stories of the haunted happenings at the farm...