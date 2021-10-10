CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Hill, KY

Olive Hill calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Olive Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Olive Hill area:

Tyler Halsey & Steel-N-Thunder @ Frankie’s Plaza

Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 540 Hecks Plaza Dr, Morehead, KY

Join us Saturday October 24th for Tyler Halsey and Steel- N- Thunder Band! Tyler Halsey took Morehead by storm and has left the crowd awaiting his musical return every time! Tyler and his band...

CCSRP Wild Caving Adventure 2021

Olive Hill, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 344 Caveland Dr, Olive Hill, KY

Description Carter Caves State Resort Park is proud to offer for the 2021 summer season, the Wild Caving Adventure Series! Six different, high adventure WILD tours you can only experience at...

Morehead State University Homecoming 2021

Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 150 University Blvd, Morehead, KY

2021 Homecoming Float and Parade application – Community Float Entry 2021 Homecoming Parade application – Community Non-Float Entry MSU’s Homecoming weekend is a treasured time for our community...

Fall Mini Sessions

Grayson, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: E River Rd, Grayson, KY

Fall Mini Sessions will be Sunday, October 10th at the Grayson Walking Track. You get a 15-minute session and 15+ Digital Images for ONLY $60! I will have a Fall setup with pumpkins, hay bales...

Eagle Spirit Shop OPEN

Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

The University Store will open the Eagle Spirit Shop at Jayne Stadium starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th, for Homecoming. Visit...

With Olive Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

