Tillamook, OR

Tillamook calendar: Events coming up

Tillamook Voice
Tillamook Voice
 6 days ago

(TILLAMOOK, OR) Live events are lining up on the Tillamook calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tillamook area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRU5G_0cMzB4ii00

Rockaway Beach Foodies - Oct 22 Fall Road Trip to The Schooner Restaurant

Netarts, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2065 NW Boat Basin Rd, Netarts, OR

Final Fall Rockaway Beach Foodies Event. This event is full and sold out. Follow the Rockaway Beach Foodies Facebook group and we will post if any seats become available. Guests can order off the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oD4Zb_0cMzB4ii00

Memorial service

Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2610 1st St, Tillamook, OR

Find the obituary of Griffith Thomas (1932 - 2021) from Moses Lake, WA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdNnM_0cMzB4ii00

“Storytelling” (a book on Rockaway Beach & Northern Oregon Coast): Special Holiday Edition Launch Event & Signing with Author

Rockaway Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 130 Oregon Coast Hwy, Rockaway Beach, OR

For locals and friends of Rockaway Beach, I’ve created a special edition of my book “Storytelling” for holiday gift-giving. “Storytelling” is a visual and inspiring celebration of Rockaway Beach...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uY0P0_0cMzB4ii00

ManaFest no.2

Bay City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

ManaFest on a Tuesday? YES! Come join us in the garden at Mana’s. Amanda’s NYC best Rhea Makiaris (bluesy folk with a spun honey voice) will be playing from 2-4 PM. Original tunes by Amanda (gutsy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjlQf_0cMzB4ii00

Shibashi (Praying with our Bodies) with Pastor T

Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 3808 12th St, Tillamook, OR

18 gentle movements similar to Tai Chi, each with a prayer and a Scripture. Breathe deeply, move your body and discover the gifts of praying through our bodies!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tillamook Voice

Tillamook Voice

Tillamook, OR
ABOUT

With Tillamook Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

