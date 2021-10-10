CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, PA

What’s up Saint Marys: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Live events are coming to Saint Marys.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Marys:

CJ's Halloween Party w/ JB Unplugged

Kane, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Willow Run Dr, Kane, PA

Put on your costumes & party shoes cause JB will be here on Halloween Eve playing all of your favorite tunes. Music goes from 7:30 - 10:30. Best costume & group costume will get CJ gift cards...

Sinnemahone Ultra Marathon Trail Run

Emporium, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 258 Sizerville Rd, Emporium, PA

The Sinnemahone 50K is a challenging trail run. The race winds through the Elk State Forest using DCNR trails. Held the third Saturday of October each year, giving trail runners a remarkable view...

GHOSTLY GOURMET-PUMPKIN PIE S’MORES -WILCOX

Wilcox, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1867 Mefferts Run Rd, Wilcox, PA

Join us for this tasty fall pairing. We will be serving Pumpkin Pie S’mores and Mulled Spiced Apple wine. Each customer will receive the ingredients to make these delicious pumpkin pie s’mores...

Haunted Trail

Brockway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 64 Emerald Isle Ln, Brockway, PA

Troop 40 will once again be holding our Halloween event at Failte Acres! This year instead of a scavenger hunt we will have a haunted trail. The cost to walk our haunted trail is $3 a person. We...

Live Music With Dan Weyant

Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 239 Main St, Ridgway, PA

Come join us at The Creative Cup for a night of live music from a local artist: Dan Weyant! Come on in for a relaxing evening by listening to some wonderful tunes while enjoying some of your...

ABOUT

With St Marys Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

