Cameron, MO

What’s up Cameron: Local events calendar

Cameron News Beat
Cameron News Beat
 6 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cameron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZjgb_0cMzB2xG00

Marchfest 2021

Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1022 S Chestnut St, Cameron, MO

Marchfest returns! This toe-tapping, crowd-thrilling day of events is hosted by your Cameron Marching Dragons, Cameron Band Boosters, and the Cameron R-1 School District. Plan to join us alongside...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEy4X_0cMzB2xG00

Wake Up With Chamber

Lathrop, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Chambers are welcome to attend this free networking event. Wake Up With Chamber will be every third Thursday. Come by Gentry’s anytime between 7:30 and 8:30am for coffee and conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzZsW_0cMzB2xG00

guyton, mo

Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1903 N Walnut St, Cameron, MO

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in guyton_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrBJc_0cMzB2xG00

Judgement House – Land of the Free Home of the Brave

Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 202 E Ford St, Cameron, MO

The First Baptist Church of Cameron will present Judgement House - \'Land of the Free - Home of the Brave\' in October. It\'s the story of Kevin and Cory, best friends who grew up in military...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoId8_0cMzB2xG00

Obstacle Fun Day & Annual Election Meeting

Kingston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

This is our rescheduled event! Navigate obstacles and new challenges with your horse while getting expert advice and assistance from local trainer and behavior savvy equestrian, David Alexander...

Cameron News Beat

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

