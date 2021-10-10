What’s up Cameron: Local events calendar

(CAMERON, MO) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

Marchfest 2021 Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1022 S Chestnut St, Cameron, MO

Marchfest returns! This toe-tapping, crowd-thrilling day of events is hosted by your Cameron Marching Dragons, Cameron Band Boosters, and the Cameron R-1 School District. Plan to join us alongside...

Wake Up With Chamber Lathrop, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Chambers are welcome to attend this free networking event. Wake Up With Chamber will be every third Thursday. Come by Gentry’s anytime between 7:30 and 8:30am for coffee and conversation.

guyton, mo Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1903 N Walnut St, Cameron, MO

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in guyton_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Judgement House – Land of the Free Home of the Brave Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 202 E Ford St, Cameron, MO

The First Baptist Church of Cameron will present Judgement House - \'Land of the Free - Home of the Brave\' in October. It\'s the story of Kevin and Cory, best friends who grew up in military...

Obstacle Fun Day & Annual Election Meeting Kingston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

This is our rescheduled event! Navigate obstacles and new challenges with your horse while getting expert advice and assistance from local trainer and behavior savvy equestrian, David Alexander...