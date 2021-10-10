CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Coming soon: Graham events

 6 days ago

(GRAHAM, TX) Graham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Graham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kd4qV_0cMzB14X00

The 30th Annual Randy Finney Golf Classic At The Cliffs Resort on Possum Kingdom Lake

Graford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 160 Cliffs Dr, Graford, TX

THE 30th ANNUAL Randy Finney Golf Classic will be held Sunday October 17, 2021 at The Cliffs Resort on Possum Kingdom Lake. This tournament is open to anyone who would like to come out and have a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LNKD_0cMzB14X00

Media Bass 2021 Team Trail Championship

Graford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Possum Kingdom Lake, TX - October 23-24 October 18 - Entries should be received by this date to ensure exact T-Shirt size. Oct. 18 - Oct. 20 - Possum Kingdom is Off-Limits (Any and All water...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNKeA_0cMzB14X00

Sean McConnell at the Memorial Auditorium

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 628 3rd St, Graham, TX

Tapping into the broad spectrum of our human emotions and observations is what makes McConnell such a versatile collaborator and sought-after songsmith over the years by Little Big Town, Meat...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEoO1_0cMzB14X00

23Scares Haunted House

Olney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 East Main Street, Olney, TX 76374

Haunted House presented by the Olney High School Class of 2023. All proceeds to directly to the class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtbnZ_0cMzB14X00

SNY (Sunday Night Youth)

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Snack Supper, worship & games (The 1st Sunday of each month we will have a full meal in place of the snack supper)

