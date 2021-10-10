CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

Clinton calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(CLINTON, MO) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

maurine, mo

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in maurine_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Clinton Eagles Lodge Halloween Bash

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 723 N 3rd St, Clinton, MO

Clinton Eagles Lodge Halloween Bash is on Facebook. To connect with Clinton Eagles Lodge Halloween Bash, join Facebook today.

Bingo Clinton Senior Center

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 970 E Sedalia Ave, Clinton, MO

Come play with us! Fun prizes and good times equal Senior Center BINGO! WE ARE ALSO LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEER CALLERS. If we find several, callers can split the hour so everybody gets a chance to...

Blue Eagle CLP Gun and Knife Show

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1008 E Sedalia Ave, Clinton, MO

The Blue Eagle CLP Gun and Knife Show will be held on Oct 22nd – 24th, 2021 in Clinton, MO. This Clinton gun show is held at Benson Convention Center and hosted by Blue Eagle. All federal, state...

Fall Into Opportunity Event

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

This will be an outside event. You will need to bring: a table, chairs, and tent if you prefer. We would like each booth to bring a raffle prize to be used in a drawing for community members that...

