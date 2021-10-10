Kosciusko calendar: Coming events

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Kosciusko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kosciusko:

longino, ms Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Canal Avenue, Philadelphia, MS

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in longino_ms? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Thank you/Recruiting Lunch Louisville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 205 S Church Ave, Louisville, MS

We'd love for you to join us next Sunday for a Thank you/Recruiting Lunch in the fellowship hall! Lunch provided/Bring your kids/ older kids will go eat with nursery workers Please RSVP so I can...

Football @ Home vs. Choctaw Central 7:00 Choctaw County, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 150 Recreation Rd, Choctaw, MS

Lauderdale County School District (LCSD) is committed to providing a website that is accessible to the widest possible audience, regardless of technology or ability. We are actively working to...

Canton Academy Varsity Football @ Winona Christian Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1014 S Applegate St, Winona, MS

The Winona Christian (Winona, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Canton Academy (Canton, MS) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Jack O' Lantern Jam Ackerman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 22 E Quinn St, Ackerman, MS

Jack O' Lantern Jam is a free, fun family event around the Choctaw County Courthouse in Ackerman. Events include trunk-or-treat, games, Haunted Library, outdoor movie at dark, Scarecrow Trail at...