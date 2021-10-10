CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Kosciusko calendar: Coming events

Kosciusko Times
Kosciusko Times
 6 days ago

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Kosciusko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kosciusko:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2xcE_0cMzAzXj00

longino, ms

Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Canal Avenue, Philadelphia, MS

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in longino_ms? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSIf0_0cMzAzXj00

Thank you/Recruiting Lunch

Louisville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 205 S Church Ave, Louisville, MS

We'd love for you to join us next Sunday for a Thank you/Recruiting Lunch in the fellowship hall! Lunch provided/Bring your kids/ older kids will go eat with nursery workers Please RSVP so I can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsQRn_0cMzAzXj00

Football @ Home vs. Choctaw Central 7:00

Choctaw County, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 150 Recreation Rd, Choctaw, MS

Lauderdale County School District (LCSD) is committed to providing a website that is accessible to the widest possible audience, regardless of technology or ability. We are actively working to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEacv_0cMzAzXj00

Canton Academy Varsity Football @ Winona Christian

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1014 S Applegate St, Winona, MS

The Winona Christian (Winona, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Canton Academy (Canton, MS) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPuqN_0cMzAzXj00

Jack O' Lantern Jam

Ackerman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 22 E Quinn St, Ackerman, MS

Jack O' Lantern Jam is a free, fun family event around the Choctaw County Courthouse in Ackerman. Events include trunk-or-treat, games, Haunted Library, outdoor movie at dark, Scarecrow Trail at...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Theaters#Ms#Sun Oct 10#Recreation Rd#Lcsd#Christian#Canton Academy#Haunted Library
Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko, MS
71
Followers
233
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kosciusko Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

