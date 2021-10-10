Fairfield events coming soon

(FAIRFIELD, IA) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Innistrad Midnight Hunt Draft Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 115 E Burlington Ave, Fairfield, IA

Come draft magic's newest set Innistrad Midnight Hunt! Entry fee for this event is $15. Prize packs for top places and promos given out.

Haunted Dungeon Crawl Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 115 E Burlington Ave, Fairfield, IA

Celebrate Halloween with this D&D haunted dungeon crawl! If you would like to participate please bring a completed level 5 character. New to the game? Stop in early and we will happily help you...

Fall Craft and Vendor Show Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 N Main St, Fairfield, IA

Fall Craft and Vendor Show is on Facebook. To connect with Fall Craft and Vendor Show, join Facebook today.

Manufacturers Appreciation Luncheon Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 905 E Harrison Ave, Fairfield, IA

The Chamber is proud to recognize and show Fairfield’s appreciation for the manufacturing component of our economy. Fairfield manufacturers have historically been outstanding corporate citizens...

Fairfield Farmers Market Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: East Grimes street, 2254 136th Blvd, Fairfield, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 5 - October 27, 2021Wednesday, 3pm - 6pmLocation: Burlington St S. Court St., Central Park, SE corner