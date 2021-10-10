Globe calendar: Events coming up

(GLOBE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Globe calendar.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Globe, AZ

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Globe, AZ 85501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

After the Fire Public Meeting at Bullion Plaza Cultural Center & Museum Miami, AZ

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 N Plaza Cir, Miami, AZ 85539

This two-day public event will be held online and in-person to debrief on the impacts of and recovery from the Telegraph and Mescal Fires.

Basic Computer Skills Classes Miami, AZ

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 282 S Adonis Ave, Miami, AZ

Basic Computer Skills Classes Keyboarding; email account set-up; mousing; internet search tips Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am - 10am



Ghost Hunt at Gila County Jail Globe, AZ

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 12:00 AM

Address: 1100 East South Street, Globe, AZ 85501

Immerse yourself in the paranormal with a private paranormal investigation inside one of the most haunted jails in the American southwest!

Fall Festival & Ghosts of Globe Tour Globe, AZ

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1360 N Broad St, Globe, AZ

This tour is held annually on Halloween night, on special occasions or in conjunction with other events (i.e. Home Tour). The guided walking tour begins at the Old Gila County Jail. Tours leave in...