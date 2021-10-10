CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Globe, AZ

Globe calendar: Events coming up

Globe Voice
Globe Voice
 6 days ago

(GLOBE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Globe calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Globe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeWby_0cMzAsMe00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Globe, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Globe, AZ 85501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxMS5_0cMzAsMe00

After the Fire Public Meeting at Bullion Plaza Cultural Center & Museum

Miami, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 N Plaza Cir, Miami, AZ 85539

This two-day public event will be held online and in-person to debrief on the impacts of and recovery from the Telegraph and Mescal Fires.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdawN_0cMzAsMe00

Basic Computer Skills Classes

Miami, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 282 S Adonis Ave, Miami, AZ

Basic Computer Skills Classes Keyboarding; email account set-up; mousing; internet search tips Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am - 10am\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhO9N_0cMzAsMe00

Ghost Hunt at Gila County Jail

Globe, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 12:00 AM

Address: 1100 East South Street, Globe, AZ 85501

Immerse yourself in the paranormal with a private paranormal investigation inside one of the most haunted jails in the American southwest!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ravf8_0cMzAsMe00

Fall Festival & Ghosts of Globe Tour

Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1360 N Broad St, Globe, AZ

This tour is held annually on Halloween night, on special occasions or in conjunction with other events (i.e. Home Tour). The guided walking tour begins at the Old Gila County Jail. Tours leave in...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Globe, AZ
Government
Miami, AZ
Government
City
Globe, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#American#Home Tour
Globe Voice

Globe Voice

Globe, AZ
49
Followers
270
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Globe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy