CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bremen, GA

Bremen events coming up

Bremen Voice
Bremen Voice
 6 days ago

(BREMEN, GA) Bremen has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bremen area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJXan_0cMzAjfL00

Woolgathering Fiber Arts

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Enjoy some friendly talk, wine, coffee or tea as you work on a fiber arts project. Knitters, crocheters, felters, spinners, weavers and all experience levels are welcome! Come laugh, cry, and...

Learn More

Live Music, Adam Goodale

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Come enjoy live music in the vineyard! Outside alcoholic beverages MAY NOT be brought onto the Trillium property, even in the parking lot. It is against farm winery laws, and we could lose our...

Learn More

Winery Tour & Guided Tasting

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Let’s take a peek “Behind the Vines” with winemaker/owner, Bruce Cross. We will meet at the tasting room promptly at 2 pm on Saturday. You will be served the first of six tastes of wine to sip as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmeHf_0cMzAjfL00

Holy Fire Women's Conference: Will you burn for Me? ~Jesus

Bremen, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 130 Atlantic Avenue, Bremen, GA 30110

Come out and experience the Holy Fire of God. Be set ablaze for His Glory so you can expand the Kingdom by following Jesus!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tpxp9_0cMzAjfL00

28th Annual BJWC - THE GREAT PUMPKINFEST

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 232 Tallapoosa St, Bremen, GA

Join us for the 27th Annual Bremen Towne Festival on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Downtown Bremen. Enjoy the parade, crafts, games and food. Bremen Marching Band will perform after the parade...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bremen, GA
Bremen, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Bremen Voice

Bremen Voice

Bremen, GA
71
Followers
267
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bremen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy