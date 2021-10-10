Bremen events coming up

(BREMEN, GA) Bremen has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bremen area:

Woolgathering Fiber Arts Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Enjoy some friendly talk, wine, coffee or tea as you work on a fiber arts project. Knitters, crocheters, felters, spinners, weavers and all experience levels are welcome! Come laugh, cry, and...

Live Music, Adam Goodale Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Come enjoy live music in the vineyard! Outside alcoholic beverages MAY NOT be brought onto the Trillium property, even in the parking lot. It is against farm winery laws, and we could lose our...

Winery Tour & Guided Tasting Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Let’s take a peek “Behind the Vines” with winemaker/owner, Bruce Cross. We will meet at the tasting room promptly at 2 pm on Saturday. You will be served the first of six tastes of wine to sip as...

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 130 Atlantic Avenue, Bremen, GA 30110

Come out and experience the Holy Fire of God. Be set ablaze for His Glory so you can expand the Kingdom by following Jesus!

28th Annual BJWC - THE GREAT PUMPKINFEST Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 232 Tallapoosa St, Bremen, GA

Join us for the 27th Annual Bremen Towne Festival on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Downtown Bremen. Enjoy the parade, crafts, games and food. Bremen Marching Band will perform after the parade...