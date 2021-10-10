CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

What’s up Cadiz: Local events calendar

Cadiz News Flash
Cadiz News Flash
 6 days ago

(CADIZ, KY) Cadiz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cadiz area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HB3e_0cMzA7P600

Sweet Treats State 2021

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 3500 State Park Rd, Cadiz, KY

Welcome to Sweet Treats Kentucky State 2021. Every contestant will receive at least one crown, sash, trophy, fun gifts or toys. This will be a very fun low stress event. $125.00 Supreme Package ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSZRy_0cMzA7P600

The Bruce Bash

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 303 Conference Center Dr, Hopkinsville, KY

Doors at 7 PM | Live Music 7:30 to 11:30 PM | Cocktails ‘til 12:30 AM Join us to celebrate the season with live music, food & drinks! The Bruce Bash will feature a live band, For a Good Time Call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlqTt_0cMzA7P600

Become A Home-Based Travel Agent (Hopkinsville, KY) No Experience Necessary

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 210 Richard Mills Dr, Hopkinsville, KY

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6cXI_0cMzA7P600

1st Annual Southern Lanes Trick or Treat!

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3001 Canton St, Hopkinsville, KY

Southern Lanes will be celebrating Halloween, October 24th. We will have our 2021 Trick or Treat at Southern Lanes (a fun and safe environment for the kids both outdoor and inside). Filled with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCB9N_0cMzA7P600

Farmers Market-Cadiz

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Farmers Market in downtown Cadiz, next to Renaissance Stage. Every Wednesday and Saturday Hours 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.- or until sell out.

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz, KY
ABOUT

With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

