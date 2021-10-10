What’s up Cadiz: Local events calendar

(CADIZ, KY) Cadiz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cadiz area:

Sweet Treats State 2021 Cadiz, KY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 3500 State Park Rd, Cadiz, KY

Welcome to Sweet Treats Kentucky State 2021. Every contestant will receive at least one crown, sash, trophy, fun gifts or toys. This will be a very fun low stress event. $125.00 Supreme Package ...

The Bruce Bash Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 303 Conference Center Dr, Hopkinsville, KY

Doors at 7 PM | Live Music 7:30 to 11:30 PM | Cocktails ‘til 12:30 AM Join us to celebrate the season with live music, food & drinks! The Bruce Bash will feature a live band, For a Good Time Call...

Become A Home-Based Travel Agent (Hopkinsville, KY) No Experience Necessary Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 210 Richard Mills Dr, Hopkinsville, KY

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

1st Annual Southern Lanes Trick or Treat! Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3001 Canton St, Hopkinsville, KY

Southern Lanes will be celebrating Halloween, October 24th. We will have our 2021 Trick or Treat at Southern Lanes (a fun and safe environment for the kids both outdoor and inside). Filled with...

Farmers Market-Cadiz Cadiz, KY

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Farmers Market in downtown Cadiz, next to Renaissance Stage. Every Wednesday and Saturday Hours 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.- or until sell out.