Live events coming up in Nevada

(NEVADA, MO) Nevada is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nevada:

BIKE NIGHT ~ WEEKLY @ HOLMTOWN PUB & GRUB Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

!!!BIKE NIGHT!!! 6 pm! Grab your Friends Ride on to Holmtown Pub for Bike Night!! !!!BIKE NIGHT!!! All Bottle Beer .50 off!! Margaritas $2.50!! CB/Fries Basket $6.99 !! Come Support your Hometown...

Spin Classes at Smallville Athletics, M&W 5:15pm, T&TH 6pm Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Address: 1905 S Judson St, Fort Scott, KS

New Year A New Program! Unlimited Spin Classes for $50/Month or $5 A Class! - 10/13/2021

Nevada Vernon County Farmers Market Nevada, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1641-1679 E Ashland St, Nevada, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:Centennial Pavilion Fairgrounds, 1641 East Ashland Street

National Coming Out Day Celebration Nevada, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Come celebrate National Coming Out day in your Halloween costume as we roast hotdogs and s'mores.

Cross Country @ El Dorado Springs El Dorado Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 509 W Fields Blvd, El Dorado Springs, MO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 El Dorado Springs Cross Country Invitational, hosted by El Dorado Springs High School in El Dorado MO. Starting Tuesday, October 19th.