What’s up Price: Local events calendar

(PRICE, UT) Price is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Price:

Sugar & Spice & Everything Vice Price, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 96 North Carbon Avenue, Price, UT 84501

Price was also considered the Black Sheep of Utah! Join us for a tour of all things vice that took place on Price Main Street.

Monster Mash 12U Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 278 S Fairgrounds Rd, Price, UT

Four game guarantee tournament. Pool Play and double elimination bracket. This is a USA softball sanctioned tournament. Register online at www.carbonrec.com. Pool play on Friday, bracket play on...

The Ghostly Miners of Castle Gate Helper, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 156 North Main Street, Helper, UT 84526

*NEW* New locations! Extended content! When the Castle Gate coal mine exploded in 1924, the 171 miners killed left behind their spirits.

EUCCU's 4th Annual Pumpkin Festival Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 675 E 100 N, Price, UT

Join us for our fourth annual pumpkin festival on Friday October 15th from 3 pm to 6 pm. Everyone in the community is invited. Hunt for the perfect pumpkin in our pumpkin patch. Enjoy games...

Bunco Babes Day of the Dead MASK-erade Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 450 S Fairgrounds Way, Price, UT

WE have MOVED THE BUNCO DATE after given an amazing opportunity to EXPAND our fundraising efforts and benefit two causes at once... The DIPG Foundation and LLS! We will be celebrating Dia De Los...