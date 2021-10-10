CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchikan, AK

Ketchikan calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(KETCHIKAN, AK) Ketchikan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ketchikan:

October Board Game: Red Dragon Inn

Ketchikan, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 352 Front St, Ketchikan, AK

In Red Dragon Inn, you and your friends are a party of heroic, fantasy adventurers. You've raided the dungeon, killed the monsters, and taken their treasure. Now you're back, and what better way...

Hummer Tour

Ketchikan, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5191 Borch St, Ketchikan, AK

Say yes to an adventure today -- don't leave it to salmon else! This amazing tour with Alaska Hummer Adventures begins on the cruise ship dock and gives you an intimate view of the Ketchikan and...

Magic Youth League - Miss Maria's Magical Mondays

Ketchikan, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 352 Front St, Ketchikan, AK

This free recurring event is geared for kids who want to learn how to play Magic: The Gathering. Learn to play decks will be provided. Everyone will learn to play, along with following Rule 0...

ABOUT

With Ketchikan News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

