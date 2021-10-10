Stilwell calendar: Coming events

(STILWELL, OK) Stilwell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stilwell:

Jazz Ensemble Concert Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 N Grand Ave, Tahlequah, OK

Jazz Ensemble Concert is on Facebook. To connect with Jazz Ensemble Concert, join Facebook today.

Summit Christian Academy Football Bunch, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 89669 S 4637 Rd, Bunch, OK

View pregame, live and post-game details from the Summit Christian Academy vs. Cave Springs Oklahoma game on Oct 28, 2021

Cake Decorating with Fondant Stilwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Maryetta Rd, Stilwell, OK

Learn to make professional-looking cakes & desserts. Tint, flavor, mold, form, twist & imprint. Must supply your own cakes & icing. Additional supply charges may apply. Complete Fall 2021 catalog...

Oktoberfest Cornhole Tournament Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 N Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK

Corn hole tournament at Kroner and Baer’s 3rd annual Oktoberfest. Blind draw double elimination. 10$ buy in. Tournament will be limited to 40 players so sign up in advance to guarantee a spot. Use...

G&S Tahlequah Gun Show Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16430 US-62, Tahlequah, OK

The G&S Tahlequah Gun Show will be held on Oct 9th – 10th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. This Tahlequah gun show is held at Cherokee County Fairgrounds and hosted by G&S Promotions. All federal, state...