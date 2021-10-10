AFC West: The Best NFL Playoff Race in 2021
KANSAS CITY- The Chiefs were the obvious AFC West frontrunner before the season began. A victory over the Cleveland Browns during opening week seemed to confirm the obvious. However, after four weeks of football, the Chargers are in a first-place tie with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. It’s starting out as the season of weird things happening in the AFC West but this is just the start. The Chiefs are one game behind their three division foes. This playoff race is just getting started. This is little more than a warmup to a wild finish.ngscsports.com
