CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC West: The Best NFL Playoff Race in 2021

By Matthew Wilder
ngscsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY- The Chiefs were the obvious AFC West frontrunner before the season began. A victory over the Cleveland Browns during opening week seemed to confirm the obvious. However, after four weeks of football, the Chargers are in a first-place tie with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. It’s starting out as the season of weird things happening in the AFC West but this is just the start. The Chiefs are one game behind their three division foes. This playoff race is just getting started. This is little more than a warmup to a wild finish.

ngscsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Who is the best in the AFC West? Chargers look like challengers to Chiefs

Three teams currently line the top of the AFC West at 3-1. The defending AFC champs are not one of them. That's right: The squad that many think is the best in the division — and has the best chance of getting back to the Super Bowl — currently has its worst record. Granted, they're only a game back at 2-2, but it's still a bit jarring to see the Kansas City Chiefs at the bottom following Week 4.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Los Angeles Chargers are the best of the AFC West after Monday night win against Las Vegas Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers are the best team in the AFC West after beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. However, being the best team overall does not automatically grant a team the divisional crown. And with Patrick Mahomes on the team they directly oppose in the division, the more likely outcome is a Wild Card berth for Los Angeles. Let me explain.
NFL
arrowheadaddict.com

AFC West Report: Chiefs Tumble while the Chargers Rise

The days seem even darker, and I don’t think it is just the changing of the seasons. This Chiefs team is seriously flawed. Maybe it is a double Super Bowl hangover, maybe it is coaching, but if the team does not figure it out fast, they will be on the outside looking in at this year’s playoffs. While the Chiefs flounder, however, let’s take a look at the other AFC rivals as the race for the AFC West crown gets a little clearer…
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ravens shut down Herbert, Chargers in 34-6 victory

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a 34-6 victory Sunday. A week after scoring 47 points in a win over Cleveland, the Chargers (4-2) came up empty on their first...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc West#Race#Chargers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Chiefs
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy