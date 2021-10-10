CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hondo, TX

Coming soon: Hondo events

Hondo Journal
Hondo Journal
 6 days ago

(HONDO, TX) Hondo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hondo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVIPP_0cMz9wtI00

Porkin’ in the Park - BBQ Cookoff

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Porkin’ in the Park - BBQ Cookoff Hosted By Bluebonnet Children’s Advocacy Center. Event starts on Saturday, 23 October 2021 and happening at 816 Alsace Ave, Castroville, TX 78009-2919, United...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29f2bN_0cMz9wtI00

Dia de Los Muertos 5K Cemetery Fun Run/Walk

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Dia de Los Muertos 5K Cemetery Fun Run/Walk is on Friday October 1, 2021 to Saturday October 16, 2021. It includes the following events: Individual Registration - Día de Los Muertos 5K...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pK9t_0cMz9wtI00

Laity Sunday & Pot Luck — Medina Valley United Methodist Church

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1108 Country Ln, Castroville, TX

Join us as we celebrate what it means to be church family. Our service will be lead by members of the church and those who worship with us. The potluck following the service will be held in our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehCds_0cMz9wtI00

Open to Public! PUMPKINS & PETALS @Medina River Winery

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3179 FM471, Castroville, TX

This event is SOLD OUT . Please email LetsPaintYall@yahoo.com to be placed on the waitlist. Thank you! hr Who’s ready for Fall, a great glass of wine, and some creative pumpkin & sunflower fun...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NR4EH_0cMz9wtI00

Fall Chruch Festival

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1303 Ave M, Hondo, TX

All Festivals of Hondo, Texas. Festival, Fairs and Celebration Events in Hondo, Texas. City festivals, Religious and Cultural festival events of Hondo, Texas

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Hondo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

