Coming soon: Hondo events

(HONDO, TX) Hondo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hondo:

Porkin’ in the Park - BBQ Cookoff Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Porkin’ in the Park - BBQ Cookoff Hosted By Bluebonnet Children’s Advocacy Center. Event starts on Saturday, 23 October 2021 and happening at 816 Alsace Ave, Castroville, TX 78009-2919, United...

Dia de Los Muertos 5K Cemetery Fun Run/Walk Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Dia de Los Muertos 5K Cemetery Fun Run/Walk is on Friday October 1, 2021 to Saturday October 16, 2021. It includes the following events: Individual Registration - Día de Los Muertos 5K...

Laity Sunday & Pot Luck — Medina Valley United Methodist Church Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1108 Country Ln, Castroville, TX

Join us as we celebrate what it means to be church family. Our service will be lead by members of the church and those who worship with us. The potluck following the service will be held in our...

Open to Public! PUMPKINS & PETALS @Medina River Winery Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3179 FM471, Castroville, TX

This event is SOLD OUT . Please email LetsPaintYall@yahoo.com to be placed on the waitlist. Thank you! hr Who’s ready for Fall, a great glass of wine, and some creative pumpkin & sunflower fun...

Fall Chruch Festival Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1303 Ave M, Hondo, TX

