Bassett, VA

Live events Bassett — what’s coming up

Bassett Bulletin
Bassett Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BASSETT, VA) Bassett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bassett area:

Acoustic Session w/ David Dalton and Scott Holder

Collinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Scott: Singer/songwriter from Axton, VA. Neil Young, Nine Inch Nails and original music are my specialties. Latest album “Love In Japanese” out now! David: Singer/songwriter inspired by...

5th Quarter

Collinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA

All local teens are invited to join us for free food, fun, games, and great fellowship with friends after the […]

50 Shadez of Flavor Martinsville, VA pop up

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

50 Shadez of Flavor Martinsville, VA pop up at 21 Starling Ave, Martinsville, VA 24112-2921, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 10:00 am to 06:00 pm

Trunk or Treat (Tentative date)

Collinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA

We have tentatively scheduled Trunk or Treat for Wednesday October 27th from 6-8. Candy/treat donations are greatly appreciated! Drop them off anytime- we […]\n

Wine 101 Hosted by the Blue Ridge Regional Library — Hamlet Vineyards

Bassett, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 405 Riverside Dr, Bassett, VA

Virginia Hamlet of Hamlet Vineyards will discuss the basics of grape growing and wine making, the wine industry in Virginia, and offer a tasting of Hamlet Vineyards wines. Contact the library to...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bassett, VA
ABOUT

With Bassett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

