Extreme Weather: Severe Storm Warning Across US Southern Plains, Tornado Watch And Destructive Hail

By Ashley Palya
 6 days ago


A large storm front is moving across the Midwest on Sunday afternoon, with Oklahoma under a level 4 out of 5 “moderate risk” for severe storms. “The greatest threat for severe weather will be over parts of Oklahoma and north Texas this afternoon and evening. Tornadoes (some capable of significant/EF2+ damage), destructive hail, and severe gusts all are possible,” Storm Prediction Center reported.

