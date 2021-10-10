CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

Franklin events coming up

Franklin Dispatch
Franklin Dispatch
 6 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VA) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QatRE_0cMz9g0u00

Franklin Farmers Market

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:March 13, 2021 - November 2021Saturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:210 South Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1be6tB_0cMz9g0u00

2021 Franklin Cruise-In Grand Finale

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

This year's Franklin Cruise-In season has been the longest one yet, but all good things must come to an end! On Saturday, October 16th, we invite everyone out-- car cruisers, enthusiasts, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IK7yK_0cMz9g0u00

Movie Night in the Park

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Come enjoy a showing of the movie The Lion King at Amory Park in Franklin starting at 8:30. This is a FREE family-friendly event. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. Limited bleacher seating. Light...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKcaT_0cMz9g0u00

New Volunteer Open House- Hayden Village Center

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 680 Oak St, Franklin, VA

Come see how you fit into our volunteer family at Hayden!• Tour of Hayden Village Center• Information on Available Volunteer Opportunities• Refreshments• GiveawaysHelp our older adults reclaim...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TV4lr_0cMz9g0u00

Parents Night Out

Eure, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 29 Little Island Rd, Eure, NC

Enjoy an evening on the town, workout, reconnect with other adults, or just relax, while your child has a great time with new friends and the Recreation Youth Team! Check out what we have offered...

