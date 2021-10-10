Golf: My Drem List Of Golf Courses

As a golfer, we all have dream golf courses that we would like to play. The top course on my list is Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. That golf course holds a tournament called The Masters. I was just reading an article on yahoo.com. This is about the PGA adding 12 golf courses that we golfers should add to our bucket list. One of the issues, why I haven’t got a chance to play at Augusta National, is because it is a private golf course. The only way to become a member is to be invited by Augusta. After reading the list I have chosen four out of the 12 golf courses that I will add to my bucket list and why I choose those. I love the game of golf which was taught to me at the age of five I have been playing for 33 years.