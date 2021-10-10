Bishop events coming soon

(BISHOP, CA) Bishop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bishop:

Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness: Donation Based Yoga Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 85 Sierra Park Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Please join Mammoth Hospital & Elevate for a special donation based Vinyasa class lead by Mammoth Hospital's Court Ernst to honor October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This event will take...

Camping NEW DATE!!!: Big Pine Lakes!!! Glaciers, Roaring Rivers Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4024 Glacier Lodge Rd, Bishop, CA

This year we get to start and end the summer at an amazing place. Memorial Day Weekend Filled. Don't miss out here too Big Pine Lakes is an amazing hidden gem. The water is a crazy hue. The...

Ventura County Motorcycle Club Dual Sport Rally Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 475 Sierra St, Bishop, CA

14th Annual VCMC Bishop Dual Sport Rally presented by the Ventura County Motorcycle Club. The club will puts on one major event; the infamous Bishop Dual Sport ride in 2nd weekend of October...

Fall Colors & Moon Photography Workshop, Eastern Sierra (4 days) Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 351 Pacu Ln #200, Bishop, CA

Practice fall landscape and night photography in the shadow of the dramatic Sierra Nevada. Capture the moon's dramatic sunset rise and sunrise set on the shores of exotic Mono Lake. Jeff Sullivan...

Adult Tap Dance Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Adult Tap Dance with Emmaleigh Hundley. No prio experience necessary. All levels welcome. $20 Drop-in. 5-class punch card $80.