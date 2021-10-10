CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

Bishop events coming soon

Bishop Dispatch
Bishop Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BISHOP, CA) Bishop has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bishop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215mpZ_0cMz9TUL00

Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness: Donation Based Yoga

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 85 Sierra Park Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Please join Mammoth Hospital & Elevate for a special donation based Vinyasa class lead by Mammoth Hospital's Court Ernst to honor October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This event will take...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaaAk_0cMz9TUL00

Camping NEW DATE!!!: Big Pine Lakes!!! Glaciers, Roaring Rivers

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4024 Glacier Lodge Rd, Bishop, CA

This year we get to start and end the summer at an amazing place. Memorial Day Weekend Filled. Don't miss out here too Big Pine Lakes is an amazing hidden gem. The water is a crazy hue. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPkvg_0cMz9TUL00

Ventura County Motorcycle Club Dual Sport Rally

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 475 Sierra St, Bishop, CA

14th Annual VCMC Bishop Dual Sport Rally presented by the Ventura County Motorcycle Club. The club will puts on one major event; the infamous Bishop Dual Sport ride in 2nd weekend of October...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mpkQ_0cMz9TUL00

Fall Colors & Moon Photography Workshop, Eastern Sierra (4 days)

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 351 Pacu Ln #200, Bishop, CA

Practice fall landscape and night photography in the shadow of the dramatic Sierra Nevada. Capture the moon's dramatic sunset rise and sunrise set on the shores of exotic Mono Lake. Jeff Sullivan...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seZaU_0cMz9TUL00

Adult Tap Dance

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Adult Tap Dance with Emmaleigh Hundley. No prio experience necessary. All levels welcome. $20 Drop-in. 5-class punch card $80.

