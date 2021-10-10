Fort Mohave events calendar

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Live events are coming to Fort Mohave.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Mohave:

River Valley High School vs Trivium Prep (Volleyball) Mohave Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2250 Laguna Rd, Mohave Valley, AZ

The River Valley (Mohave Valley, AZ) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Trivium Prep (Goodyear, AZ) on Tuesday, October 19 @ 5p.

VVMC Trunk or Treat Fort Mohave, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5330 AZ-95, Fort Mohave, AZ

Valley View Medical Center invites you to your FREE Halloween Trunk-OR-Treat Event on Thursday evening, October 28th from 5:00 - 8:00 pm! Kids can fill their bags and baskets by stopping at the...

Terminator World Championships Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Address: 3663 Bullhead Parkway, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Terminator World Championships is an Arizona staple and an event you will not want to miss!

Bella Vista @River Valley: JV Game Mohave Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2250 Laguna Rd, Mohave Valley, AZ

There will be a gate fee, we haven't received word on the cost. Bring cash. You may also like the following events from Bella Vista Bronco Football

Arizona Concealed Carry Permit Course - Bullhead City, AZ Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1745 Emerald Road, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

This course will provide you with the required training in order to apply for your Arizona CCW permit from AZ DPS.