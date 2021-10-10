CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moulton, AL

Coming soon: Moulton events

Moulton Voice
Moulton Voice
 6 days ago

(MOULTON, AL) Live events are lining up on the Moulton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moulton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6ezZ_0cMz9GG800

Farm-City Week

Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 13075 AL-157, Moulton, AL

Tour local dairy, poultry, beef, and catfish farms, and also take a tour of a cotton gin. Coordinated by the Lawrence County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the Lawrence...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8Xdx_0cMz9GG800

EL v. West Morgan @ EL

Trinity, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 55 Co Rd 370, Trinity, AL

EL v. West Morgan @ EL is on Facebook. To connect with EL v. West Morgan @ EL, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTjNk_0cMz9GG800

Lawrence County Farmers Market

Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 13182 AL-157, Moulton, AL

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 through NovemberTuesday and Saturday, 6AM - 1PM Thursday, 1PM - 7PM Location: 13182 Alabama Hwy 157

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trinity, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Moulton, AL
Government
City
Moulton, AL
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Al Tour#Al El#West Morgan#Al Season#Novembertuesday
Moulton Voice

Moulton Voice

Moulton, AL
83
Followers
243
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moulton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy