Coming soon: Moulton events

(MOULTON, AL) Live events are lining up on the Moulton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moulton:

Farm-City Week Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 13075 AL-157, Moulton, AL

Tour local dairy, poultry, beef, and catfish farms, and also take a tour of a cotton gin. Coordinated by the Lawrence County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the Lawrence...

EL v. West Morgan @ EL Trinity, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 55 Co Rd 370, Trinity, AL

EL v. West Morgan @ EL is on Facebook. To connect with EL v. West Morgan @ EL, join Facebook today.

Lawrence County Farmers Market Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 13182 AL-157, Moulton, AL

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 through NovemberTuesday and Saturday, 6AM - 1PM Thursday, 1PM - 7PM Location: 13182 Alabama Hwy 157