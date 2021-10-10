Slippery Rock calendar: Events coming up

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Slippery Rock is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Slippery Rock:

Homecoming Tailgate Tent Slippery Rock, PA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Morrow Way, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

It's always better when we're together! Join us for some homecoming fun.

BCM "Trick-Or-Trails" Trail Run + Potluck Slippery Rock, PA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2951 Prospect Rd, Slippery Rock, PA

? It’s October, and we’re feeling pretty festive! Join the BCM Run Crew on Saturdays for our “Trick-or-Trails Series”. These will be Saturday morning trail runs, followed by a potluck style...

October's rifle sight in day Slippery Rock, PA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

October's rifle sight in day at Slippery Rock Sportsmens Club, Slippery Rock, PA 16057, Slippery Rock, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 10:00 am to 04:00 pm

Greenhouse Benefit Slippery Rock, PA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 111 Arrowhead Dr, Slippery Rock, PA

Do you like fun and helping your community out? Well then we have the event for you! We have out grown our current location and due to the demand for our services, we are now looking to move and...

Career Education and Development Slippery Rock, PA

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Learn more about the career resources, education, and development Slippery Rock University offers to current students, alumni, and employers.