CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, TN

Lafayette calendar: Events coming up

Lafayette News Alert
Lafayette News Alert
 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Lafayette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lafayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8Ygz_0cMz98HZ00

Mid State Region Middle School/Elementary Qualifier

Lafayette, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Mid State Region Middle School/Elementary Qualifier, hosted by Macon Co. High School in Lafayette TN. Starting Saturday, October 16th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtVMS_0cMz98HZ00

Outdoor Community Resource Event in Hartsville

Hartsville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 106 McMurry Blvd, Hartsville, TN

Goodwill Career Solutions will host an outdoor Community Resource Event on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of Foodland at 106 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville. Participating community...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jl2P1_0cMz98HZ00

Bulls & Females of Fall

Lafayette, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Bulls & Females of Fall is on Facebook. To connect with Bulls & Females of Fall, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29po0J_0cMz98HZ00

Lakeside's Annual Lollapalooza

Westmoreland, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5576 New Highway 31 E, Westmoreland, TN

Join us for a night of family fun filled with games and endless amounts of candy! Wear your costume and bring your family up to Lakeside's Family Life Center! Share this post & invite your friends!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06adDx_0cMz98HZ00

10/10 Sunday Barre Basic 2pm-Jenna

Defeated, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 531 Industrial Dr, Defeated, TN

YOU BELONG AT THE BARRE! About this Event This is our multi level barre class that produces quick results by toning and tightening muscles through small isolated holds with tiny movements and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette, TN
Hartsville, TN
Government
City
Westmoreland, TN
City
Hartsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Defeated, TN
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macon Co#High School#Foodland#Bulls Females Of Fall#Sun Oct 10
Lafayette News Alert

Lafayette News Alert

Lafayette, TN
96
Followers
262
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lafayette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy