Lafayette calendar: Events coming up

Mid State Region Middle School/Elementary Qualifier Lafayette, TN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Mid State Region Middle School/Elementary Qualifier, hosted by Macon Co. High School in Lafayette TN. Starting Saturday, October 16th.

Outdoor Community Resource Event in Hartsville Hartsville, TN

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 106 McMurry Blvd, Hartsville, TN

Goodwill Career Solutions will host an outdoor Community Resource Event on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of Foodland at 106 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville. Participating community...

Bulls & Females of Fall Lafayette, TN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Bulls & Females of Fall is on Facebook. To connect with Bulls & Females of Fall, join Facebook today.

Lakeside's Annual Lollapalooza Westmoreland, TN

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5576 New Highway 31 E, Westmoreland, TN

Join us for a night of family fun filled with games and endless amounts of candy! Wear your costume and bring your family up to Lakeside's Family Life Center! Share this post & invite your friends!

10/10 Sunday Barre Basic 2pm-Jenna Defeated, TN

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 531 Industrial Dr, Defeated, TN

YOU BELONG AT THE BARRE! About this Event This is our multi level barre class that produces quick results by toning and tightening muscles through small isolated holds with tiny movements and...