Sullivan, MO

Sullivan calendar: Coming events

Sullivan Journal
Sullivan Journal
 6 days ago

(SULLIVAN, MO) Sullivan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sullivan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21v2KS_0cMz95dO00

Beginners Backpacking Bootcamp - Missouri

Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 115 Meramec Park Drive, Sullivan, MO

Have you ever wanted to backpack but weren't sure how to get started? This course is designed for anyone new to backpacking or anyone wanting to get out and explore in a social setting. Our goal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUzUF_0cMz95dO00

MWJT Jeeping 101

Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 21225 State Hwy A, Sullivan, MO

For those new to our hobby or Jeeps, please join MWJT as we present our semi-annual "Jeeping 101" off-roading class. For this special event, in response to Covid precautions, we will be holding...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huAmx_0cMz95dO00

Fall Fest

Saint Clair, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2300 Mill Hill Road, Saint Clair, MO 63077

Lost Hill Lake invites you to our first Fall Fest! Soak up an afternoon of community, a plant based chili cook off, open mic and live music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMBYg_0cMz95dO00

Rogers and Nienhaus Band

Leslie, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 8901 State Hwy YY, Leslie, MO

Two exceptional musicians with a lifelong career of performance on the world stage, ROGERS & NIENHAUS are bringing us their entire band for this show! They’ll be playing on our new stage off the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zU66f_0cMz95dO00

Gerald Lions Club Fall Festival

Gerald, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Gerald Lions Club is hosting a street fair there will crafts food music and games for kids. Vendors space is available for $30 10x10 spots. We are seeking crafter/vendors for our event for more...

Comments / 0

