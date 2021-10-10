Live events Carthage — what’s coming up

(CARTHAGE, TX) Carthage is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carthage:

Candy and Cauldrons Trick-or-Treating Tatum, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9515 Co Rd 2181D, Tatum, TX

Come to Martin Creek Lake State Park and Trick or Treat at our ghoulishly decorated shelter loop. This is a wonderful opportunity for your goblins and ghouls to trick or treat in a fun and safe...

Carthage Tx. Cruise Night Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1109 W Panola St, Carthage, TX

This is a gathering for truck, car and motorcycle enthusiast to get together. This will be a kid friendly event, there will be NO alcohol, fighting, burnouts, donuts or anything else of this nature.

2021 TSRA SERVICE RIFLE CHAMPIONSHIP Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5221 FM 2517, Carthage, TX

10th Annual "Under the Harvest Moon" carnival Beckville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 169 Washington St, Beckville, TX

The "Under the Harvest Moon" carnival is the main fundraising event supporting the Beckville ISD Education Foundation. In 2009, when the Foundation was established there was much discussion as to...

UIL 3A - District 16 Elysian Fields, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 UIL 3A - District 16, hosted by DoMore Race Services in Elysian Fields TX. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.