Carthage, TX

Live events Carthage — what’s coming up

Carthage Voice
 6 days ago

(CARTHAGE, TX) Carthage is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carthage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0qnI_0cMz92zD00

Candy and Cauldrons Trick-or-Treating

Tatum, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9515 Co Rd 2181D, Tatum, TX

Come to Martin Creek Lake State Park and Trick or Treat at our ghoulishly decorated shelter loop. This is a wonderful opportunity for your goblins and ghouls to trick or treat in a fun and safe...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFUL3_0cMz92zD00

Carthage Tx. Cruise Night

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1109 W Panola St, Carthage, TX

This is a gathering for truck, car and motorcycle enthusiast to get together. This will be a kid friendly event, there will be NO alcohol, fighting, burnouts, donuts or anything else of this nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmcIP_0cMz92zD00

2021 TSRA SERVICE RIFLE CHAMPIONSHIP

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5221 FM 2517, Carthage, TX

TEXAS STATE RIFLE ASSOCIATION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkSvu_0cMz92zD00

10th Annual "Under the Harvest Moon" carnival

Beckville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 169 Washington St, Beckville, TX

The "Under the Harvest Moon" carnival is the main fundraising event supporting the Beckville ISD Education Foundation. In 2009, when the Foundation was established there was much discussion as to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Jqt9_0cMz92zD00

UIL 3A - District 16

Elysian Fields, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 UIL 3A - District 16, hosted by DoMore Race Services in Elysian Fields TX. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

Carthage, TX
ABOUT

With Carthage Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

