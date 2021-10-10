What’s up Norwich: Local events calendar

(NORWICH, NY) Live events are coming to Norwich.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norwich:

Hoopla Drop-In Help Sessions Sherburne, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 E State St #5803, Sherburne, NY

Want to learn more about Hoopla or get signed up to start using it? Stop in at the library on Wednesdays from 5-7pm or Fridays from 10am-12pm. Our library clerk Megan will be available to answer...

Defensive Driving Live Course – Chenango County, NY Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 24 Rexford St, Norwich, NY

Each class is 6 hours and includes a 10 minute morning and a 30 minute lunch break. How to reserve a seat in this class: Download the Defensive Driving Live Course Application Return the completed...

Public Hearing and Village Board Meeting Sherburne, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Public Hearing will be held on October 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM with the Board Meeting immediately following it. Village Hall 15 West State Street, Sherburne, NY (map)



Patrick Young MUSIC Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 170 County Rd 31, Norwich, NY

Patrick is an accomplished singer/guitarist performing a wide range of covers from classic rock to country to popular songs of today. Born and raised in Syracuse, NY, h...

Intro to Beekeeping — Kutik's Oxford, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3442 NY-12, Oxford, NY

Our Intro To Beekeeping course offers an overview of everything one needs to consider before keeping honeybees. From honeybee biology to equipment and gear, our course will give you the blueprint...