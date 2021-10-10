CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

Events on the Greenville calendar

Greenville News Beat
Greenville News Beat
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Greenville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SYli_0cMz8zZg00

First Annual 5K First Responders Color Run - Greenville, AL 2021

Greenville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Greenville 24 Hour Fitness/ Nutrition is putting on a fun color run. First 60 runners/ walkers will be garanteed a TShirt Event details and schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEYhS_0cMz8zZg00

Fall Carnival for our East Wilcox VFD'S

Pine Apple, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Please bring your family and join us for an afternoon of fun! We will have games for all ages, bouncy houses, concessions, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will go to our East Wilcox VFD's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OPYk_0cMz8zZg00

Halloween Ride for Relay

Rutledge, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1727 Lee St, Rutledge, AL

A Poker Run with a Twist Saturday's ride will begin with registration from 8 to 10 AM at the community center. Registration fees are $25 for the bike, and $15 for passengers; extra hands are $5...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1OWN_0cMz8zZg00

Reflect Youth Conference 2021

Greenville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2848 Airport Rd, Greenville, AL

Please join us for the 8th Annual Reflect Youth Conference at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Greenville, Alabama on October 15, 2021 @ 7:30 PM. Alabama District Youth President Adam Maddox...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQnE7_0cMz8zZg00

Face-to-Face-Dating Fulda

Greenville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Bonifatiusplatz 5, 36037 Fulda

1 Abend, 3 Bars, 18 Leute. 1,5 pro Bar. Offline-Dating, kein speeddating. Ein 6er-Tisch pro Bar. Keine 1 zu 1 Situationen.

Greenville News Beat

Greenville News Beat

Greenville, AL
ABOUT

With Greenville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

