Events on the Greenville calendar

First Annual 5K First Responders Color Run - Greenville, AL 2021 Greenville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Greenville 24 Hour Fitness/ Nutrition is putting on a fun color run. First 60 runners/ walkers will be garanteed a TShirt Event details and schedule

Fall Carnival for our East Wilcox VFD'S Pine Apple, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Please bring your family and join us for an afternoon of fun! We will have games for all ages, bouncy houses, concessions, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will go to our East Wilcox VFD's...

Halloween Ride for Relay Rutledge, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1727 Lee St, Rutledge, AL

A Poker Run with a Twist Saturday's ride will begin with registration from 8 to 10 AM at the community center. Registration fees are $25 for the bike, and $15 for passengers; extra hands are $5...

Reflect Youth Conference 2021 Greenville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2848 Airport Rd, Greenville, AL

Please join us for the 8th Annual Reflect Youth Conference at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Greenville, Alabama on October 15, 2021 @ 7:30 PM. Alabama District Youth President Adam Maddox...

Face-to-Face-Dating Fulda Greenville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Bonifatiusplatz 5, 36037 Fulda

1 Abend, 3 Bars, 18 Leute. 1,5 pro Bar. Offline-Dating, kein speeddating. Ein 6er-Tisch pro Bar. Keine 1 zu 1 Situationen.