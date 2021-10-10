Live events Pleasanton — what’s coming up

(PLEASANTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Pleasanton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pleasanton:

Church Sunday Elmendorf, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 7514 FM 327, Elmendorf, TX

Are you looking for an environment to explore God and faith? We have the privilege of connecting people like you with God and others. Our primary focus is to minister to people of all backgrounds...

Leadership Meetings — Cowboy Fellowship Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 561 FM3350, Jourdanton, TX

Participants MUST attend either the 8:30AM or 10:45AM church service. Leader: Amanda Mordica Visit the Arena Ministry Facebook page for more info.

Consolata Healthcare Foundation Sporting Clay Tournament McCoy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Consolata Healthcare Foundation Sporting Clay Tournament will be held at the 4,000-acre Malek Buck Horn Creek Ranch near McCoy, with proceeds to benefit the Connally Memorial Medical Center...

derby, tx Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in derby_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Fall Festival at Homewood Place Elmendorf, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 14431 Rockhouse Rd, Elmendorf, TX 78112

It's a beautiful time of year to buy a new home!