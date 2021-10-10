CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, TX

Live events Pleasanton — what’s coming up

Pleasanton News Watch
Pleasanton News Watch
 6 days ago

(PLEASANTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Pleasanton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pleasanton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrwYM_0cMz8xoE00

Church Sunday

Elmendorf, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 7514 FM 327, Elmendorf, TX

Are you looking for an environment to explore God and faith? We have the privilege of connecting people like you with God and others. Our primary focus is to minister to people of all backgrounds...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTbhk_0cMz8xoE00

Leadership Meetings — Cowboy Fellowship

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 561 FM3350, Jourdanton, TX

Participants MUST attend either the 8:30AM or 10:45AM church service. Leader: Amanda Mordica Visit the Arena Ministry Facebook page for more info.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03t8xH_0cMz8xoE00

Consolata Healthcare Foundation Sporting Clay Tournament

McCoy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Consolata Healthcare Foundation Sporting Clay Tournament will be held at the 4,000-acre Malek Buck Horn Creek Ranch near McCoy, with proceeds to benefit the Connally Memorial Medical Center...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePukB_0cMz8xoE00

derby, tx

Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in derby_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKVH7_0cMz8xoE00

Fall Festival at Homewood Place

Elmendorf, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 14431 Rockhouse Rd, Elmendorf, TX 78112

It's a beautiful time of year to buy a new home!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Pleasanton, TX
Government
City
Pleasanton, TX
City
Elmendorf, TX
City
Jourdanton, TX
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Fm3350#Tx Participants
Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton, TX
83
Followers
265
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pleasanton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy