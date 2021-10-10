Live events coming up in Claremont

(CLAREMONT, NH) Claremont is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Claremont:

Catamount Hike- Weathersfield Weathersfield, VT

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

After the Civil War, three major catamount hunts captured public attention. This nature walk traces the path of the 1867 hunt in Weathersfield, VT. Location: 4261 VT-106, Perkinsville, VT (at the...

Adult Fall Pick-Up Volleyball Claremont, NH

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 152 South St, Claremont, NH

Show up and play volleyball with other adults. Teams will be formed based on who shows up! Its all about FUN here! Free to CSBCC members, non-members must purchase a day pass to participate.

Public Cidery Open Claremont, NH

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5 Nursing Home Dr, Claremont, NH

Lots of apple grinding and pressing has been going on in the past couple of weeks. Over 208 gallons of cider has been made by community members. Sue Taylor, infamous here for hiking the...

The Breakers Claremont, NH

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 58 Opera House Sq, Claremont, NH

The country's premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band. Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of TP & the HB's. No other Tom Petty...

Level I Swim Lessons Claremont, NH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 152 South St, Claremont, NH

Description The purpose of the course is to help participants perform skills at a slightly more advanced level and begin gaining rudimentary propulsive skills on both the front and back...