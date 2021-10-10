Live events coming up in Alexander

(ALEXANDER, AR) Alexander is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alexander:

Change Management Classroom Training in Little Rock, AR Alexander, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Welcome to Vistaedutech! We thank you for visiting Vistaedutech Change Management training page. Overview: Change is often frustrating and may often fall out of the paradigm of strategies that you...

Raymar Harvest Festival Bryant, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Raymar Harvest Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Raymar Harvest Festival, join Facebook today.

Denim and Diamonds 2021 Bryant, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Hill Rd, Bryant, AR

2020 may have given us the blues but we are back this year with Denim and Diamonds 2021! Join us as we kick up our boots for a barn raising good time benefiting the men, women, and children with...

How To Improve Your Memory - Little Rock Alexander, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Little Rock, AR 72002

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

2021 Saline/Perry County Foster Parent Association Monthly Meeting Bryant, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 604 South Reynolds Road, Bryant, AR 72022

Second Tuesday of the month the Saline Perry Co Foster Parent Association meets to offer fellowship, food, and continuing education.