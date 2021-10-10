Coming soon: Elk City events

(ELK CITY, OK) Elk City is ready for live events.

G&S Gunshows Elk City Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK

The exhibitors gathering here in G&s Gunshows Elk City will showcase a wide range of products and services such as guns and knives, militaries, collectibles, rifles, ammunitions and many more.

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street

Main Street Halloween on Main Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK

Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.

Fundamentals of De-escalation Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 Wentern Drive, Elk City, OK 73644

This course is a necessity for any agency looking to expand on the ever-changing expectations of de-escalation.

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Tractors, Backhoe, Combines, Trucks, Pickups, Vans, Farm Equipment, Trailers, Portable Feeders, Augers, Irrigation Motors & Pipe, Recreational Vehicle, Storage Buildings.