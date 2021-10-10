CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

Coming soon: Elk City events

Elk City Digest
Elk City Digest
 6 days ago

(ELK CITY, OK) Elk City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cg7FX_0cMz8rVs00

G&S Gunshows Elk City

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK

The exhibitors gathering here in G&s Gunshows Elk City will showcase a wide range of products and services such as guns and knives, militaries, collectibles, rifles, ammunitions and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJVlT_0cMz8rVs00

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0wJg_0cMz8rVs00

Main Street Halloween on Main

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK

Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cPAX_0cMz8rVs00

Fundamentals of De-escalation

Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 Wentern Drive, Elk City, OK 73644

This course is a necessity for any agency looking to expand on the ever-changing expectations of de-escalation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zo74_0cMz8rVs00

Hammon, OK., Public Auction, Grant’s Auction & Realty

Hammon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Tractors, Backhoe, Combines, Trucks, Pickups, Vans, Farm Equipment, Trailers, Portable Feeders, Augers, Irrigation Motors & Pipe, Recreational Vehicle, Storage Buildings.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Guns#Irrigation#4th Street#Vans#Sun Oct 10#G S#Recreational Vehicle#Storage Buildings
ABOUT

With Elk City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

