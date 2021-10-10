Oakland events coming soon

(OAKLAND, MD) Live events are coming to Oakland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakland:

GoVax: Vaccine Schedule (Garrett County Health Department Clinic – Oakland Offices) Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1025 Memorial Dr, Oakland, MD

Appointments may be scheduled in this link, or call 301-334-7698 for assistance. Appointments preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines Available: Pfizer (12 and older) Moderna (18 and older) J...

Bird Walk Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

You’ll learn how to bird by sight and ear as we listen for distinctive songs on a stroll through the park. Bring binoculars and meet at the Discovery Center. (0.5 miles)

Aviary Tour Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Meet the birds of prey for lunch at the Aviary. The Naturalists will discuss the enthralling natural history of these powerful animals as well as some peeks at how they are trained!

Autumn Glory Turkey Dinners Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 527 Hamill St, Oakland, MD

Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, cranberries, roll, and pumpkin pie. $12 adults and $10 children. For more information, call 301 334 1119. Information courtesy of...

Reptile Encounter Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

All are invited to the benches by the Aviary to learn about some of the fascinating and gentle reptile ambassadors. Great for kids.