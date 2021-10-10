CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee calendar: What's coming up

Kewanee News Alert
Kewanee News Alert
 6 days ago

(KEWANEE, IL) Kewanee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kewanee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSOIQ_0cMz8pkQ00

Family STEAM Night

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 102 S Tremont St, Kewanee, IL

Family STEAM Night Hosted By Kewanee Public Library. Event starts at Tue Oct 19 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Kewanee., Join Youth Staff in listening to our special book for October, Crazy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4d4q_0cMz8pkQ00

Inside Out @ End Zone!

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 116 E 3rd St, Kewanee, IL

Come hang out with us at End Zone while supporting their Breast Cancer event!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUFCT_0cMz8pkQ00

Iron Sharpens Iron

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL

Iron Sharpens Iron at Hill Church, 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL, US 61443, Kewanee, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:30 am to 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QH24N_0cMz8pkQ00

This Land is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie by Bucky Halker

Bishop Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Woody Guthrie (1912-1967) is America’s most legendary folksong writer. His music continues to uplift and excite musicians and audiences around the world. Inspired by Guthrie’s most famous song...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYppy_0cMz8pkQ00

CCT's 4th Annual Halloween Event

Galva, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 336 Front St, Galva, IL

Come on our for our big Halloween Event - Prizes given to creative costumes! DJ and many drink and food specials! Come on out and kick off your Halloween weekend.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kewanee, IL
Government
City
Galva, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kewanee, IL
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Guthrie
Kewanee News Alert

Kewanee News Alert

Kewanee, IL
82
Followers
270
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy