Kewanee calendar: What's coming up

(KEWANEE, IL) Kewanee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kewanee:

Family STEAM Night Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 102 S Tremont St, Kewanee, IL

Family STEAM Night Hosted By Kewanee Public Library. Event starts at Tue Oct 19 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Kewanee., Join Youth Staff in listening to our special book for October, Crazy...

Inside Out @ End Zone! Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 116 E 3rd St, Kewanee, IL

Come hang out with us at End Zone while supporting their Breast Cancer event!

Iron Sharpens Iron Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL

Iron Sharpens Iron at Hill Church, 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL, US 61443, Kewanee, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:30 am to 04:00 pm

This Land is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie by Bucky Halker Bishop Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Woody Guthrie (1912-1967) is America’s most legendary folksong writer. His music continues to uplift and excite musicians and audiences around the world. Inspired by Guthrie’s most famous song...

CCT's 4th Annual Halloween Event Galva, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 336 Front St, Galva, IL

Come on our for our big Halloween Event - Prizes given to creative costumes! DJ and many drink and food specials! Come on out and kick off your Halloween weekend.