Maysville, KY

Maysville calendar: Coming events

Maysville Dispatch
Maysville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Maysville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maysville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmjTo_0cMz8o6v00

Tony Valentines Girls Night Out

Maysville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 470 Tucker Drive, Maysville, KY 41056

Come on out for a night you’ll never forget Tony Valentines Girls Night Out is coming back ladies. Get those tickets while there on sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyUAZ_0cMz8o6v00

Newsome Estate Online Auction

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

NEWSOME ESTATE ONLINE AUCTION Bidding begins Oct. 1, 2021 @ 5:00 p.m. Begins to end Oct. 11, 2021 @ 5:00 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHRdw_0cMz8o6v00

Escape to Victory Movie

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9 E Third St, Maysville, KY

Escape to Victory movie screening at the Russell Theater Share This

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvyeV_0cMz8o6v00

brooksville, ky

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in brooksville_ky? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHsTz_0cMz8o6v00

RSC GETTIN' FREAKY @ THE TIKI 10/31/21

Aberdeen, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1830 US-52, Aberdeen, OH

#RSC annual HALLOWEEN PARTY @ Jethro's Tiki Hut. * Costume Contest$, ROOMS ON SITE

Maysville, KY
ABOUT

With Maysville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

