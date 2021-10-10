Maysville calendar: Coming events

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Maysville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maysville:

Tony Valentines Girls Night Out Maysville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 470 Tucker Drive, Maysville, KY 41056

Come on out for a night you’ll never forget Tony Valentines Girls Night Out is coming back ladies. Get those tickets while there on sale.

Newsome Estate Online Auction Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

NEWSOME ESTATE ONLINE AUCTION Bidding begins Oct. 1, 2021 @ 5:00 p.m. Begins to end Oct. 11, 2021 @ 5:00 p.m.

Escape to Victory Movie Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9 E Third St, Maysville, KY

Escape to Victory movie screening at the Russell Theater Share This

brooksville, ky Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in brooksville_ky? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

RSC GETTIN' FREAKY @ THE TIKI 10/31/21 Aberdeen, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1830 US-52, Aberdeen, OH

#RSC annual HALLOWEEN PARTY @ Jethro's Tiki Hut. * Costume Contest$, ROOMS ON SITE