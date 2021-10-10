What’s up Camdenton: Local events calendar

(CAMDENTON, MO) Live events are coming to Camdenton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Camdenton area:

City of Linn Creek Annual Trunk or Treat & Haunted House Linn Creek, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

City of Linn Creek Annual Trunk or Treat & Haunted House Hosted By City of Linn Creek. Event starts on Saturday, 30 October 2021 and happening at 102 E Valley Dr, Linn Creek, MO 65052-9504, United...

ChristiAna at Captain Ron's for Halloween BASH Sunrise Beach, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 82 Aloha Ln, Sunrise Beach, MO

Oct. 30, 2021 @ 7 - 11 p.m. WHERE: Captain Ron's Bar & Grill, 82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079 Join us for live music at Captain Ron's! ChristiAna and her band sing everything from Country...

CLC Parent-Teacher Conferences — CLCforKIDS.org Camdenton, MO

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 88 3rd St, Camdenton, MO

CLC Parent-Teacher Conferences Sign up sheets will be available to select your time.

Women's Morning Bible Study Camdenton, MO

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Heartland Rd, Camdenton, MO

Join together at 9:30 for food and fellowship. Then our Bible study will start promptly at 10am. There is always room for ministry time & prayer! Please feel free to leave as needed.

The B-Side at Seven Springs Winery Linn Creek, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 846 Winery Hills Estate, Linn Creek, MO

The B-Side at Seven Springs Winery Hosted By The B-Side. Event starts at Sat Oct 23 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Linn Creek., Playing your country and Classic Rock Favorites