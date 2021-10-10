What’s up Covington: Local events calendar

(COVINGTON, VA) Live events are coming to Covington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

Story Time Adventures–Pumpkin Patch Series–Registration Required Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 406 W Riverside St, Covington, VA

Our "littlest" library friends are invited to join Miss Tori for Story Time Adventures. Story Time programs offer songs, stories, and crafts for children ages 0 to 4 years old. Space is limited...

The Addams Family Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 510 Main St, Clifton Forge, VA

Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma — are readily preparing for a visit from their even creepier relatives. But...

warm springs, va Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 139 N Maple Ave, Covington, VA

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in warm-springs_va? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Harvestfest | FBC Highlands Campus Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 230 E Oak St, Covington, VA

FBC Highlands Campus is excited to announce this year's Harvestfest! we will be having Candy, Costume Contests, Vendors and so much more!

Close Encounters of the Third Kind Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 510 Main St, Clifton Forge, VA

Roy Neary, an electric lineman, watches how his quiet and ordinary daily life turns upside down after a close encounter with a UFO.