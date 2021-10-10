Cheboygan calendar: Coming events

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Cheboygan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cheboygan area:

Children’s Storytime Indian River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3546 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI

Beginning June 3rd, we are now offering in-house Storytime every Thursday at 2 p.m. Join us and our storyteller for a tale or two each week! As of 05/20, masks and social distancing are required.



Cheboygan County Project Connect 2021 Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 Backus St, Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan County Project Connect will be held this year at Festival Square in downtown Cheboygan. We will have many agencies available to speak with community members about the services each...

2021 Focus on Life Benefit Dinner Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 9840 N Straits Hwy, Cheboygan, MI

SAVE THE DATE: Thursday, October 28, 2021 Venue: Cheboygan Knight of Columbus Hall, 9840 N Straits Hwy. Doors Open @ 5:30 p.m. Program Begins @ 6:30 p.m. Fully Catered Sit-Down Meal Guest Speaker...

Live Music at Hive North Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St, Cheboygan, MI

Live music every Friday and Saturday night! Guests are welcome to join in!

Mahjong Indian River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3546 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI

Join our players in a weekly meeting to play Mahjong, a game of skill, strategy, and luck.

