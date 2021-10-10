CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan calendar: Coming events

Cheboygan Dispatch
Cheboygan Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Cheboygan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cheboygan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWiw8_0cMz8lSk00

Children’s Storytime

Indian River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3546 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI

Beginning June 3rd, we are now offering in-house Storytime every Thursday at 2 p.m. Join us and our storyteller for a tale or two each week! As of 05/20, masks and social distancing are required. \n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J03oX_0cMz8lSk00

Cheboygan County Project Connect 2021

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 Backus St, Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan County Project Connect will be held this year at Festival Square in downtown Cheboygan. We will have many agencies available to speak with community members about the services each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fp3L_0cMz8lSk00

2021 Focus on Life Benefit Dinner

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 9840 N Straits Hwy, Cheboygan, MI

SAVE THE DATE: Thursday, October 28, 2021 Venue: Cheboygan Knight of Columbus Hall, 9840 N Straits Hwy. Doors Open @ 5:30 p.m. Program Begins @ 6:30 p.m. Fully Catered Sit-Down Meal Guest Speaker...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lV5eC_0cMz8lSk00

Live Music at Hive North

Cheboygan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St, Cheboygan, MI

Live music every Friday and Saturday night! Guests are welcome to join in!

Mahjong

Indian River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3546 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI

Join our players in a weekly meeting to play Mahjong, a game of skill, strategy, and luck. \n

ABOUT

With Cheboygan Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

