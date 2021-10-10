Winnsboro calendar: Coming events

(WINNSBORO, LA) Live events are coming to Winnsboro.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winnsboro:

For Such a Time as This, Wayside Ladies Conference Winnsboro, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 296 Lishman Rd, Winnsboro, LA

Free admission for everyone! Food will be served after Saturday’s service at lunch. We will have vendors set up in our Fellowship Hall for everyone to shop for modest apparel! We looked forward to...

Breakfast, and Games With Santa Baskin, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 1958 Louisiana 857, Baskin, LA 71219

Come have a fun filled morning with Santa and Mrs. Claus! We will have games and breakfast.

Delhi Charter Varsity Football @ Mangham Mangham, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Mangham (LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Delhi Charter (Delhi, LA) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.