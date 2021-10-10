CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnsboro, LA

Winnsboro calendar: Coming events

Winnsboro Bulletin
Winnsboro Bulletin
 6 days ago

(WINNSBORO, LA) Live events are coming to Winnsboro.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winnsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2oEU_0cMz8ka100

For Such a Time as This, Wayside Ladies Conference

Winnsboro, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 296 Lishman Rd, Winnsboro, LA

Free admission for everyone! Food will be served after Saturday’s service at lunch. We will have vendors set up in our Fellowship Hall for everyone to shop for modest apparel! We looked forward to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8XcL_0cMz8ka100

Breakfast, and Games With Santa

Baskin, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 1958 Louisiana 857, Baskin, LA 71219

Come have a fun filled morning with Santa and Mrs. Claus! We will have games and breakfast.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGPnw_0cMz8ka100

Delhi Charter Varsity Football @ Mangham

Mangham, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Mangham (LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Delhi Charter (Delhi, LA) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Winnsboro, LA
City
Baskin, LA
City
Delhi, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrs Claus#Live Events#Lishman Rd#La Free#Delhi Charter
Winnsboro Bulletin

Winnsboro Bulletin

Winnsboro, LA
54
Followers
234
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winnsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy