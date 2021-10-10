Florence events calendar

(FLORENCE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Florence calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:

Prenatal, Parenting, and Life Skills Classes Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1525 12th St G, Florence, OR

The Pregnancy and Parenting Center offers free, individualized prenatal, parenting, and life skills classes every Tuesday and Thursday between 11:00am and 4:00pm. Call us for an appointment or...

Oregon Concealed Handgun License Course - Women Only - Florence, OR Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 85625 US-101, Florence, OR

*Women's Only* Concealed Handgun Permit Course Sign Up Here: https://www.focusedfire-training.com/event/concealed-handgun-license-course-women-only-florence-or/ This class meets and exceeds the...

OSBA 2021 Fall Conference Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 715 Quince St, Florence, OR

Date/Time Date(s) - Friday, October 22, 2021 - Sunday, October 24, 2021 See event announcements for specific times. Categories

St. Andrew, Florence – Visitation Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2135 19th St, Florence, OR

Bishop Akiyama will visit with the community at St. Andrew\'s Episcopal Church in Florence, OR for a visitation.



InkTober 2021 Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2285 US-101 Suite H, Florence, OR

Bring out and foster your creativity and do something different this InkTober 2021 with the International Art Challenge, InkTober!!! BeauxArts Fine Art Materials wants to encourage you to...