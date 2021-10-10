CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonville, MO

Harrisonville events coming soon

Harrisonville Dispatch
Harrisonville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Harrisonville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harrisonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEQiy_0cMz8ioZ00

"Witch" Way Wine Walk

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 106 S Independence St, Harrisonville, MO

Join us for a "spook"tacular evening with local businesses, vendors, snacks and WINE! Tickets are $20 and include a wine glass, 6 snack and sip stops and your passport to great prizes!

Design & Economic Vitality Committee Meetings

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 S Independence St, Harrisonville, MO

Design & Economic Vitality Committee Meetings is on Facebook. To connect with Design & Economic Vitality Committee Meetings, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKR9Z_0cMz8ioZ00

Missouri Master Pollinator Steward

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 W Wall St, Harrisonville, MO

Description The Missouri Master Pollinator Steward program was developed to educate the general public about the plight of pollinators and teach them steps they can take to benefit pollinators...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJTmp_0cMz8ioZ00

64730

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 64730? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1k37_0cMz8ioZ00

Cass County Farmers' Market

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2601 Cantrell Rd, Harrisonville, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pmLocation: Family Center's Parking lot in Front of the Movie Theater close to I-49

