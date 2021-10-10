Live events coming up in Grove

(GROVE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Grove calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grove:

Stonehorse Grove, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

Stonehorse at Cherokee Casino Grove, Highway 59 and East 250 Road, Grove, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

D'Elegantz Grove, OK

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

D'Elegantz at Cherokee Casino Grove, Highway 59 and East 250 Road, Grove, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

2021 Miss Grove Pageant Grove, OK

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

We are revitalizing the Miss Grove Pageant for 2021. The competition will be held during the Grove Pelican Festival and all title winners will participate in the Pelican Festival Parade as well as...

Annual Christmas Open House Grove, OK

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 9630 US-59, Grove, OK

Come have a great time at the lake shopping for your loved ones! Features 40 lake area merchants. Enjoy store specials and sample gourmet goodies! Take time to attend one of the many craft bazaars...

2021 Pelican Festival in Grove Grove, OK

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 963 N 16th St, Grove, OK

The 38th annual Pelican Festival, hosted by the Grand Lake Association, is set for Thursday through Sunday, October 7th through the 10th, 2021, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove. The carnival, by Fun...