Portage events coming up
(PORTAGE, WI) Portage is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portage:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 305 Lake St, Pardeeville, WI
You're invited to visit Deep Lakes, Wisconsin and meet a new friend Francine "Frankie" Champagne. The 40-something owner of the Bubble and Bake - bakery by day, wine lounge by night - Frankie is a...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 301 E Collins St, Portage, WI
This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Blockchain Training Classes <--- Phone...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: W10450 WI-16, Portage, WI
The PRGC Portage Gun Show will be held on Oct 9th – 10th, 2021 in Portage, WI. This Portage gun show is held at Portage Rod & Gun Club and hosted by Portage Rod & Gun Club. All federal, state and...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 108 E Cook St, Portage, WI
Join Becky Jo as she leads you on an amazing voyage to your own inner world for healing and transformation using sound healing in a group setting. This Event is free to attend, but we highly...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: W6560 Co Rd G, Pardeeville, WI
Join us and take a tour through the Vintage Campers. Enjoy some Oktoberfest fun! Book your stay today: https://www.campspot.com/book/duckcreekcampground
