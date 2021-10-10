Cortez calendar: What's coming up

(CORTEZ, CO) Cortez is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cortez area:

Cortez Low Vision Group Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 117 N Chestnut St, Cortez, CO

Cortez/Montezuma County Senior Center: The 3rd Wednesday of every month at 11:45, right after lunch. Future Dates: July 21st, August 18th, September 15th, October 20th, November 17th, December...

Cortez Nazarene Church - Fall Women's Retreat "Prayer: Communicating With God" Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 514 N Chestnut St, Cortez, CO

The Women's Ministry is planning a retreat at the Mountain View Lodge (JanElle & Todd Hoffman's lodge between Cortez and Dolores) in the first weekend of October. The theme is "Prayer...

Fall Equinox Yoga Celebration Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Celebrate the gifts of the season with a reverent yoga outdoor yoga practice at Painted Sky Farm. About this Event Celebrate the gifts of the season, welcome in abundance and passion, connect to...

Antique Auction at the Elks OCT 16 Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2100 N Dolores Rd, Cortez, CO

HUGE ANTIQUE AUCTION AT THE CORTEZ ELKS LODGE ON SATURDAY, OCT 16TH STARTING AT 12PM Tons of pictures on https://verdeauctionservice.com. Sign up there to receive future notices. DISCLAIMERS: NO...

CORTEZ Homebuyer Education Class 10/23/2021 Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 400 N Elm St, Cortez, CO

Masks will be required while in the classroom. We will have hand sanitizer available. There will be periodic breaks as well as an hour lunch. Keep in mind that due to COVID we will only allow...