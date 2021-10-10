Live events on the horizon in Senatobia

(SENATOBIA, MS) Senatobia has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Senatobia area:

Sunday Assembly Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Our weekly Sunday assembly featuring singing, prayers, communion, and a sermon from one of our ministers.

Service Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2285 Hwy 51 S, Hernando, MS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Saturday and Sunday from 8am to ? No Early Birds, Please. Annual Yard Sale: Baby to Adult Clothes, Designer Handbags, Household, Antiques, Furniture, Garage items, Holiday, Garden, Games, Books, Etc.

The Christmas Ball Hernando, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 2601 Elm Street, Hernando, MS 38632

The Christmas Ball hosted by Klassic Events. This is The Ball of the year. There will be food, fun, music, and giveaways! No Refunds

2022 North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic Waterford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: Corner of HWY 7 South and HWY 310, 3359 Old Oxford Road, Waterford, 38685

The 2022 North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic, Fri June 24th and Sat June 25th, hosted by the famous Betty Davis Barbecue.