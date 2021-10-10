CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

Live events on the horizon in Senatobia

Senatobia Bulletin
Senatobia Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SENATOBIA, MS) Senatobia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Senatobia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BPjT_0cMz8eHf00

Sunday Assembly

Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Our weekly Sunday assembly featuring singing, prayers, communion, and a sermon from one of our ministers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEXNc_0cMz8eHf00

Service

Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2285 Hwy 51 S, Hernando, MS

Find the obituary of Judith Fae Boothe (1943 - 2021) from Nampa, ID. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0ABT_0cMz8eHf00

Annual Yard Sale: Baby Items, Clothes, Garage, Furniture, Etc

Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Saturday and Sunday from 8am to ? No Early Birds, Please. Annual Yard Sale: Baby to Adult Clothes, Designer Handbags, Household, Antiques, Furniture, Garage items, Holiday, Garden, Games, Books, Etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oKvh_0cMz8eHf00

The Christmas Ball

Hernando, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 2601 Elm Street, Hernando, MS 38632

The Christmas Ball hosted by Klassic Events. This is The Ball of the year. There will be food, fun, music, and giveaways! No Refunds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R12Rf_0cMz8eHf00

2022 North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic

Waterford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: Corner of HWY 7 South and HWY 310, 3359 Old Oxford Road, Waterford, 38685

The 2022 North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic, Fri June 24th and Sat June 25th,  hosted by the famous Betty Davis Barbecue.

